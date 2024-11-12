Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,352.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $297.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a market cap of $446.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

