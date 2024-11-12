Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

QUAL opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

