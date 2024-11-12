Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $570,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 161,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.