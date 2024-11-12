Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

