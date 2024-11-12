Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,971,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,472,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 682,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $139.70.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

