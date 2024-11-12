Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $410,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.17.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $530.12 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $393.02 and a 1-year high of $534.03. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

