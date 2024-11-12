Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.12.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Medallion Financial Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
