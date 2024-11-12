Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.12.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

