Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 38,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Mega Matrix Stock Down 3.4 %
Mega Matrix Company Profile
Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.
