Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,811.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David E. Farnsworth sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $265,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,323.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

