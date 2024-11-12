Meritage Portfolio Management Has $351,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Unitil were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Unitil by 145.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 30.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Unitil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

