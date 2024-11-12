MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.77 and last traded at $107.27, with a volume of 12593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MGE Energy
MGE Energy Price Performance
MGE Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.
Institutional Trading of MGE Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5,088.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MGE Energy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.