MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.05. MINISO Group shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 409,112 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNSO shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 553.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 330,579 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,384,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,134,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,611,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

