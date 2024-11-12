Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 1,609 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 947,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 79,616 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.