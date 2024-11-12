Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 1,017 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 4.6 %

HON traded up $10.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.49. 4,375,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,185. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.71 and a 12-month high of $241.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

