Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 170 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.96. 1,154,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

