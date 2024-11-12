Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 148,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,633. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

