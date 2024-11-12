Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at TD Cowen

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.