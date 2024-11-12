Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

DELL opened at $138.55 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

