National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and traded as high as $96.18. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $96.16, with a volume of 15,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.8081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

