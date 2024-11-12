Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $138.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

