Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 712 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.