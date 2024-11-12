Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 202,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 153,859 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 105,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.