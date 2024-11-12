Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,097,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 213,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.