Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.