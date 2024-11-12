Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by RMR Capital Management LLC

RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 139.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NNI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,233. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a current ratio of 33.51.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

