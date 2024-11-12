Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 58,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 715,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRA
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics
In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 406,891 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.