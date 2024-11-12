New South Capital Management Inc. Has $15.68 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,023.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 815,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $39,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. 15,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,345. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.