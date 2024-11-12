New South Capital Management Inc. Has $54.76 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Kemper accounts for about 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $54,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 26.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 254.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,124. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

