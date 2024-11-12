New South Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 1,501,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,841,610. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

