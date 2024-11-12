NEXGEL (NXGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 67.80% and a negative return on equity of 64.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

NEXGEL Stock Up 8.0 %

NXGL stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. NEXGEL has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

