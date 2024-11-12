NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 902.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 44,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,082.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 117,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 107,520 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.