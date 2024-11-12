Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Nutex Health stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. Nutex Health has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $28,971.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,864.42. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

