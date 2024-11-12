Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nutex Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NUTX stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Nutex Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,350 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $28,971.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,864.42. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

