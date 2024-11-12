Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative precision medicines for unmet medical needs in oncology, recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Alongside financial results, the company shared significant advancements related to its clinical programs and business developments.

In their report, Nuvectis Pharma highlighted the anticipation of a clinical data update from the NXP800 Phase 1b study this month. Additionally, the company received Orphan Drug Designation for NXP800 for the treatment of ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers. Progress was also noted in the NXP900 Phase 1a dose escalation study, with four escalation cohorts successfully completed and ongoing dose escalation procedures.

Ron Bentsur, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, emphasized their commitment to advancing development programs for NXP800 and NXP900. The company remains focused on unlocking the full therapeutic potential of their drug candidates, with plans for both single-agent and combination approaches. Bentsur expressed confidence in the financial standing, believing it will support meeting crucial milestones until 2026.

Regarding the financial aspects, Nuvectis Pharma reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $17.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $19.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease primarily reflects operating expenses for the quarter, partly offset by the utilization of the at-the-market facility.

In the third quarter of 2024, the company registered a net loss of $4.2 million, which included non-cash expenses of $1.2 million related to stock-based compensation and $0.5 million in one-time development costs associated with NXP800 and NXP900. Research and development expenses were $2.8 million, while general and administrative expenses amounted to $1.5 million.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is actively dedicated to advancing its clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900, focusing on precision medicines to address critical unmet needs in oncology. NXP800, an oral small molecule GCN2 activator, is currently undergoing clinical trials for ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, among other indications, while NXP900, an oral small molecule inhibitor, proceeds through a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

The company included cautionary forward-looking statements in their filing, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could impact future developments. These declarations emphasize the evolution of their clinical trials, regulatory designations, and financial conditions, emphasizing the dynamic nature of the biopharmaceutical field.

For complete financial details and further information, interested parties can refer to the Form 8-K filing and the associated exhibit 99.1 released by Nuvectis Pharma on November 5, 2024.

