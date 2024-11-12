NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $149.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $98,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

