NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $285.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $181.96 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

