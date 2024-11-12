ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.40. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 119.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 654,818 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

