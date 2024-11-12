Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

OS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Onestream Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Onestream

NASDAQ:OS opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

