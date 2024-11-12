Onex (TSE:ONEX) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$111.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$118.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.81. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$84.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

