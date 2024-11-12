Onex (TSE:ONEX) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$111.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
