Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.02. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.