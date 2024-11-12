Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZETA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

NYSE ZETA opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 358.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 929,792 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $9,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

