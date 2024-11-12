Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 240,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $272,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 837,153 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320,495 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

