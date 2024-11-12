OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,836 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $221,000. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $1,656,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

