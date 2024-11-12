OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 13,257 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

