OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 22,985 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.23. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $154.41 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

