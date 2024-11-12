OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $39.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9,629.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,611 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $185.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.