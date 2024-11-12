OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $9.68 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.