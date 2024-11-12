Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:OXM opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,672,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,634 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $54,882,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

