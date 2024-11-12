Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,476,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 324,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pantheon Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

