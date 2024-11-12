Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. Papa Johns International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at $156,000.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.